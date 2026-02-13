AG to chair special committee probing Azam’s shares

(From left) Dusuki Mokhtar, Johan Mahmood Merican, and Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz form a special task force to investigate Azam Baki’s shareholdings.

PETALING JAYA : Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar will lead the special task force investigating the shareholding allegations faced by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki.

The chief secretary, Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, said the committee will comprise two other members: Treasury secretary-general Johan Mahmood Merican and the director-general of public service department Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

“The committee will conduct a detailed investigation to ensure that due process is followed and justice prevails.

“The findings and recommendations of the committee will be submitted to the prime minister and disciplinary authority for further consideration, in accordance with proper procedures,” he said in a statement.

Bloomberg had reported that Azam held 17.7 million shares (1.7%) in Velocity Capital Bhd, based on the company’s annual return lodged on Feb 3 last year.

It was claimed that Azam was still listed as a shareholder in records kept by the Companies Commission of Malaysia.

Azam is alleged to have breached a 2024 government circular limiting civil servants to hold no more than 5% of paid-up capital or RM100,000 in value, whichever is lower, in Malaysian-incorporated companies.

The MACC chief commissioner has said the transaction was declared and the shares disposed of last year. His lawyers have sent a letter of demand to Bloomberg over its report, seeking RM100 million in damages.

Bloomberg has said it stood by its reporting.

Earlier today, Azam said he was open to being investigated by any committee established by the government to examine his shareholdings. He said he had “nothing to hide” as all his financial and asset declarations were made in accordance with public service regulations through official channels.