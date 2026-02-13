Bukit Aman probes Bloomberg for criminal defamation

The CID at federal police headquarters has said an investigation is under way into a Bloomberg article on corruption in Malaysia. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Bukit Aman’s classified crime investigation unit has begun a criminal defamation investigation into a Bloomberg article that accused Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki of having 17.7 million shares in a financial services company.

Bukit Aman CID chief M Kumar said the case is also being investigated for misuse of the internet.

In the article, Bloomberg reported that Azam held 17.7 million shares (or 1.7%) in Velocity Capital Bhd, based on the company’s annual return lodged on Feb 3 last year.

This is said to be in breach of a 2024 government circular which states that civil servants may hold shares in Malaysian-incorporated companies only if the holdings do not exceed 5% of the paid-up capital or RM100,000 in value, whichever is lower.

Azam has insisted that he had not committed any offence and did not hold any shares in the market currently. It is understood that he is seeking RM100 million in damages for alleged harm to his reputation and professional standing.

Bloomberg News has defended the publication of the article, which also alleged that Azam had links to several businessmen with questionable reputations. A Bloomberg spokesperson told The Edge that it stands by its reporting.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government will wait for the results of a special task force investigation before deciding whether to take any action against Azam.