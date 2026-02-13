Hamzah posts photo with PAS leaders shortly after Bersatu sacking

Hamzah Zainudin with PAS leaders Abdul Hadi Awang, Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, Takiyuddin Hassan and Syahir Sulaiman, as well as Bersatu vice-president Ronald Kiandee and former Bersatu leaders Saifuddin Abdullah and Wan Saiful Wan Jan. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Former Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin appears to have landed on his feet after being sacked from the party this evening, posting a photograph of himself meeting PAS leaders shortly afterwards at Masjid Rusila in Marang, Terengganu.

“Alhamdulillah. Evening drinks at Rusila. Allah is the best planner,” he said in a brief Facebook post.

Seen in the photograph are PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan and assistant secretary-general Syahir Sulaiman, Bersatu vice-president Ronald Kiandee and former Bersatu leaders Saifuddin Abdullah and Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

Hamzah is among 17 Bersatu leaders who were sacked today, including Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hasan, and Gerik MP Fathul Huzir Ayob.

Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful and Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin had already been sacked from the party in October and January, respectively.

The party’s disciplinary board said Hamzah had breached a provision which requires members to comply with the party constitution, code of ethics, and code of conduct.

Hamzah’s expulsion came after month of infighting between his faction and supporters of Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.

PAS has long been said to favour Hamzah, whose appointment as parliamentary opposition leader was also made with the Islamic party’s backing.