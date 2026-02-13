Avoid meetings led by sacked leaders, Bersatu members told

Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali said party leaders and members should remain loyal to Bersatu, which he described as an inclusive and progressive platform for Malaysia’s future. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali has warned party members against taking part in any meetings or gatherings organised by those who were expelled today by the party’s disciplinary board.

The warning comes as leaders aligned to sacked deputy president Hamzah Zainudin are believed to be gathering in Lembah Pantai tomorrow afternoon, hours after the party’s Supreme Council members will be hosted by party president Muhyiddin Yassin at his residence in the morning.

Hamzah and Muhyiddin have been locked in months of a leadership tussle, which culminated in Hamzah and 16 others being expelled today.

The circular issued by Azmin reminded Bersatu members that it is an offence to conspire with those acting against the party’s constitution, or to make “abusive remarks” that could tarnish Bersatu’s reputation.

“Any violation of these provisions may result in disciplinary action,” he said. Azmin also urged party leaders and members to uphold the constitution and remain loyal to Bersatu, describing the party as an inclusive and progressive platform for Malaysia’s future.

Four MPs, including Hamzah, two assemblymen, and 10 division chiefs have been sacked so far for breaching a provision of the party’s constitution which requires Bersatu members to comply with the constitution, code of ethics, and code of conduct.

Under the party’s constitution, all those sacked may appeal within 14 days.