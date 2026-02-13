4 Bersatu MPs, 11 division leaders sacked so far

The Bersatu sackings have included MPs, Supreme Council members, and divisional chiefs.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu has sacked a total of 17 leaders, comprising four MPs, including opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin, two assemblymen, and 11 division chiefs.

The other three MPs who were sacked were Gerik MP Fathul Huzir Ayob, Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hasan and Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, a Supreme Council member who had been suspended from the party since October.

Two other Supreme Council members who were sacked were Zainol Fadzi Paharudin, who is also the four-term Sungai Manik assemblyman, and Dr Yadzil Yaakub, the Melaka opposition leader.

Zainol said the party also terminated the Bersatu memberships of a slew of division leaders.

They are: Zulkifli Bujang (Johor Bahru), Yunus Nurdin (Libaran), Yunus Yusop (Tapah), Kamaruddin Majid (Teluk Intan), Hassuandi Hamzah (Larut), Ahmad Ishak (Gopeng), Abdul Aziz Ismail (Dungun), Ahmad Nasir Mid (Selayang), Shafiq Halim (Hulu Langat) and Ramlan Meon (Tangga Batu).

Also sacked was Nabila Norsahar (Sepanggar), who was head of Sabah Bersatu’s young women’s wing.

Under the party constitution, all those sacked may appeal within 14 days.

It is understood that all of them were sacked for breaching a provision of the party’s constitution which outlines Bersatu members must comply with the constitution, code of ethics, and code of conduct.

They can file an appeal against the disciplinary action within 14 days.

Bersatu has been fraught with infighting for months amid a leadership tussle between party president Muhyiddin Yassin and Hamzah, the party’s now-former deputy president.

Two other MPs, Wan Saiful Wan Jan (Tasek Gelugor) and Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota) had already been sacked from the party in October and January, respectively.