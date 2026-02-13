Ex-SSM CEO, son’s defence called in RM1.37mil corruption case

The Kuala Lumpur sessions court ruled that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against Zahrah Abd Wahab Fenner on eight charges, and son Abdulazeez Wan Ruslan on two charges.

KUALA LUMPUR : The sessions court has ordered former Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) CEO Zahrah Abd Wahab Fenner and her son to enter their defence to several charges involving alleged corruption dating back 11 years.

Judge Azura Alwi delivered the ruling at the close of the prosecution’s case today.

Azura held that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against Zahrah, 66, on four charges of receiving bribes totalling RM1.21 million, and another four charges of abetting her 40-year-old son, Abdulazeez Wan Ruslan, in the receipt of bribes worth RM160,000.

Zahrah, in her capacity as SSM CEO, faces three charges of corruptly receiving RM1.01 million to approve the appointment of Ikhlas Padu Sdn Bhd and SSJ Niaga for commercial LED billboard advertising at SSM locations in Johor and Kedah.

She was also charged with receiving RM200,000 as a reward for approving the appointment of Marikaya Enterprise to procure event management services for the 2018 Bizfair SSM programme in Sabah.

The alleged offences were said to have taken place in Sungai Besi between December 2015 and March 2019.

The charges were framed under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act.

Each charge provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe involved, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Zahrah was also ordered to enter her defence to four charges of abetting Abdulazeez’s receipt of RM160,000 in connection with the procurement of two companies, and two counts of agreeing for SSM to invest in the shares of another company.

The charges, brought under Section 28(1)(c) of the MACC Act 2009, read together with Section 16(a)(A) and Section 24(1) of the same statute, which prescribe for the same penalties, were alleged to have been committed at the same location on Feb 6, 2018.

Azura, however, acquitted Zahrah of 20 other charges, citing the prosecution’s failure to establish a prima facie case.

“The prosecution failed to present strong evidence to prove key foundational facts regarding the receipt of bribe money for all 20 charges.

“In this case, no bribe money was found. While that is not an essential element the prosecution must prove, the court is of the view that, given the circumstances, there must be supporting and substantial evidence to establish that bribe money was received as alleged in the charges,” the judge said.

Meanwhile, Abdulazeez was ordered to enter his defence on two charges of receiving RM85,000 as a reward for securing Zahrah’s approval for the procurement of two companies in 2018.

He was alleged to have committed the offences at a restaurant in Bandar Tasik Selatan and at Sungai Besi between February and March 2018.

The charges were framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act, with the same maximum penalties.

Both accused opted to testify in their defence from the witness box.

The court scheduled for the trial to continue on April 1 through to July 29.

Lawyers Hasnal Rezua Merican, Muzammil Merican and Intan Nur Alia Nodzri represented Zahrah, while Shahir Razak acted for Abdulazeez.

Deputy public prosecutors Law Chin How, Asraf Tahir, and Nurul Atiqah Alias appeared for the prosecution.