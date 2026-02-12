DAP man challenges Akmal’s claim he’s not anti-Chinese

Former Selangor executive councillor Teng Chang Khim said Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh should ‘stop telling us (his) Chinese mother-in-law story’.

PETALING JAYA : A former Selangor executive councillor from DAP has hit back at Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh’s claims that he is not anti-Chinese on grounds that his in-laws are Chinese.

In a Facebook post, Teng Chang Khim said that Akmal should “stop telling us (his) Chinese mother-in-law story”.

“When you question the loyalty of Chinese to the country, you prove that you hate Chinese, not DAP,” he said, alluding to Akmal’s past remarks.

It had been reported in the past that Akmal had criticised the Chinese community following incidents revolving around the upside down display of the Jalur Gemilang.

He however defended his criticisms, saying it was a matter of patriotism.

Last night, the firebrand Umno leader rejected claims he is anti-Chinese, saying his clashes with DAP is about politics, not race.

In the latest episode of the Keluar Sekejap podcast, Akmal said opposing DAP did not mean he had an issue with the Chinese community.

He then cited his family connections as proof.

“My in-laws are Chinese.”