Akmal an enemy within BN-PH govt, says Melaka PH Youth

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh had called for Umno and PAS to join forces in the next Melaka polls as he claimed the Malay political split had weakened their influence even in areas where the community formed the majority.

PETALING JAYA : Dr Akmal Saleh has been accused of being an enemy within the Barisan Nasional-Pakatan Harapan alliance after the Umno Youth chief called for his party to work with PAS in the next Melaka state election.

The Melaka youth chiefs of DAP, PKR and Amanah questioned Akmal’s sincerity and political direction for rejecting cooperation with existing allies and instead raising the prospect of working with an opposition party.

“As a member of the state administration, his focus should be on stability, development and the people’s welfare, instead of stirring sentiments of concern.

“In this matter, the phrase ‘enemy within’ is accurate (to describe Akmal), as actions that weaken public confidence in the current state government would only tend to backfire (on BN and PH),” they said in a joint statement.

The statement was signed by the respective state youth chiefs for DAP, PKR and Amanah: Cassel Krishnan, Hakimin Mokhtar and Ahmad Azri Abdullah.

The Merlimau assemblyman said core Malay voters, especially those in rural and semi-rural areas, were concerned about divisions in the community because of the presence of multiple Malay parties.

Akmal added that sentiments of Malays under threat were particularly apparent outside urban centres.

The Pakatan Harapan trio slammed Akmal’s claim, saying it was misleading and was aimed at spooking the Malays.

“He was a member of the state executive council led by Umno and BN.

“So is this his admission that the state government of the day, led by chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh, has failed to protect the Malays?”

They added that Akmal should focus on working for the people and uniting Malaysians rather than using fear for political mileage.