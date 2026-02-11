Chow, Lim lock horns again, now over councillor appointments

The DAP colleagues have had strained ties for years now with Lim Guan Eng (left) being outspoken in criticising Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow on multiple issues.

PETALING JAYA : Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow has locked horns again with his predecessor, Lim Guan Eng, this time over the appointment of Seberang Perai city councillors.

Chow said he was “shocked” that Lim had accused him of removing a former councillor, Ng Yee Siang, from the list of councillors appointed this year, saying this was inaccurate and baseless.

He said Penang DAP did not propose Ng for the post, which was why he did not get appointed to a third term. Ng had served two consecutive terms as councillor from 2021 to 2025.

Chow said this was confirmed by checks with the local government department and the state secretary’s office which showed that Penang DAP, through a letter dated Dec 15, 2025 signed by state DAP secretary Lim Hui Ying, had submitted a list of names, but that Ng’s name was not on the list.

“The documents are official facts and records that confirm Lim’s allegation is inaccurate, baseless, misleading, and could potentially give rise to negative perceptions and dissatisfaction with the chief minister,” he said in a statement.

Lim and Chow have had strained ties for years now, with Lim being outspoken in criticising Chow on multiple issues, including the creation of a special financial zone in Penang, and a contentious sale of Penang Development Corporation land.

In 2023, Lim dismissed claims that they were at loggerheads, saying he was simply expressing the views of Penangites and that he wanted the best for Penang.