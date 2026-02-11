Public services dept should clarify Azam Baki’s shareholding, says Guan Eng

DAP’s Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng said integrity, accountability and transparency are important for the head of a critical agency like MACC. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : DAP’s Lim Guan Eng has called on the public services department to clarify publicly whether Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki violated rules restricting the number of shares a civil servant is allowed to hold in a single company.

Lim said the public has a right to know whether Azam acted within the 2024 government circular on civil servants’ conduct and discipline.

“If Azam did not breach the circular, then he is entitled to exercise his private rights to seek legal redress,” the Bagan MP said in a statement today.

“However, if he has breached this circular, then the government must explain what disciplinary action has been taken and whether a special inquiry should be conducted, as well as whether it is tenable for him to remain in his current position.

“Principles of integrity, accountability and transparency must be upheld for the official holding of such a critical and important post as the MACC’s chief commissioner.”

A 2024 government circular on the conduct of public officials states that civil servants may hold shares in Malaysian-incorporated companies only if the holdings do not exceed 5% of the paid-up capital or RM100,000 in value, whichever is lower.

Yesterday, Azam said he was considering legal action against media outlets for alleged “malicious, misleading, and defamatory” reports questioning his shareholding in Velocity Capital Bhd.

Bloomberg reported that Azam held 17.7 million shares, or 1.7%, based on the company’s annual return lodged on Feb 3 last year.

However, Azam said the shares were purchased and sold within the same year and were properly declared.

Last year’s share prices of RM0.015 to RM0.065 gave the holdings a value of RM265,500 to RM1,150,500.

Separately, Malaysiakini has reported that Azam holds shares in another company, Awanbiru Technology Berhad, at slightly more than 4.52 million shares, or a 1.08% stake.

The shares were valued at RM0.305 per unit on Jan 13 , putting the total value of his holding at almost RM1.38 million.