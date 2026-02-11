I’m not anti-Chinese, I just oppose DAP’s politics, says Akmal

Dr Akmal Saleh said he can work with DAP politicians in government, as long as sensitive issues are handled carefully. (Keluar Sekejap pic)

PETALING JAYA : Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has rejected claims he is anti-Chinese, saying his clashes with DAP are about politics, not race.

In the latest episode of the Keluar Sekejap podcast, Akmal stressed that opposing DAP did not mean he had an issue with the Chinese community.

“When we are against DAP, we are against its policies. It has nothing to do with the Chinese race,” he said, citing his family connections as proof. “My in-laws are Chinese.”

However, he said he could work with DAP politicians in government, as long as sensitive issues were handled carefully.

He pointed to his cordial relations with his deputy exco member in Melaka, from DAP, whom he had defended on multiple occasions.

Asked by podcast host Khairy Jamaluddin if he thought DAP still carried a chauvinist streak, Akmal said: “Of course. It has a chauvinist DNA. It exists.”

But, he said some DAP leaders were accommodating and moderate, citing DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook and organising secretary Steven Sim as examples.

Asked if the party could change its DNA, he said it was possible but would take 10 to 20 years to fully shift.

‘I don’t attack, I defend’

Akmal defended his confrontational style, saying he does not start fights but responds when a line has been crossed.

“The issues I raise, I don’t attack. I defend. I don’t start the fight, I defend,” he said, citing past incidents to illustrate his point. “Whether it was the upside-down flag, the ‘Allah’ socks issue, UEC recognition, or the Kampung Baru redevelopment, I didn’t attack, I defended.”

He expressed frustration over politics being dominated by race-based arguments.

“It’s not healthy, I’m tired, too. We never seem to stop talking about these issues.

“But as a Malay leader, I don’t start them. If these issues keep coming up repeatedly, one after another, you should ask them to stop,” he said.