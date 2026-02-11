Former aide to ex-Melaka CM, wife arrested

The suspect and his wife were arrested at around 2pm today while giving their statements at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya.

PETALING JAYA : A former political secretary to a former Melaka chief minister has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for allegedly taking about RM3 million in bribes involving a land reclamation project.

An MACC source said the suspect, who is a “Datuk”, and his wife were arrested at about 2pm today while giving their statements at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya.

The source said the bribes were kickbacks to help a company be appointed as the concessionaire for the project.

“The suspect is believed to have committed the offence between February and November 2021.

“The couple is suspected to have used the bribe to purchase a condominium unit in the Klang Valley,” the source said.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed the arrests and said the agency will seek to remand the couple tomorrow.