Man arrested over Facebook post allegedly insulting Indian community

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the suspect made the social media post out of dissatisfaction and to attract attention from his social media followers. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a man believed to have published a Facebook post insulting the Indian community.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the suspect, identified as Cikgu Chandra, was detained at about 3pm on Feb 11, and had his mobile phone seized for investigation.

“Upon investigation, the suspect admitted to posting the content out of dissatisfaction and to attract attention from his social media followers,” he said in a statement today.

“The suspect was taken to the Dang Wangi police headquarters for further investigation.”

Fadil said the arrest was made after receiving a report on Feb 10 from a person who said the post described the Indian community as uncivilised and touched on the issue of illegal temples.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 505(c) of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Fadil also urged the public not to post content on race, religion or royalty (3Rs) that could disturb public peace.

“Firm action would be taken against anyone attempting to exploit such sentiments to gain popularity or support,” he said.