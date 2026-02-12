Head, torso recovered after human limbs found in Sepanggar

The dismembered limbs were found by sanitation workers during routine cleaning earlier this morning.

PETALING JAYA : Police have recovered a human head and torso after finding dismembered legs and arms at dump sites in Taman Indah Permai, Sepanggar, Kota Kinabalu, earlier this morning.

The head and torso were discovered at around 11.40am near the Bataras Indah Permai supermarket, Harian Metro reported.

Police are still looking for the hands and feet.

The dismembered limbs were found earlier by sanitation workers during routine cleaning at a separate location at around 7am. The remains were reportedly discovered in several black garbage bags.

Acting Kota Kinabalu police chief Syed Lot Syed Ad Rahman confirmed the discovery and said a statement would be issued soon.

“Further updates will be provided as new findings emerge,” he said.