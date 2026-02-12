5 nabbed after ‘personal’ land dispute turns violent

A viral video of the incident showed a four-wheel drive vehicle purportedly ramming a motorcyclist.

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested five men over a “personal” dispute over land in Kajang, Selangor, which turned violent earlier today.

This follows a viral video which showed a four-wheel drive vehicle purportedly ramming a motorcyclist.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said investigations found the incident occurred at the Kampung Sungai Jernih area in Kajang, and that it resulted in two police reports being lodged.

He said one report was lodged for attempted murder and reckless driving, while the other was for gang robbery and kidnapping with intent to wrongfully confine a person.

“Preliminary investigations found the incident was caused by a personal dispute related to a land issue and access for the lorry in the area,” he said in a statement.

Shazeli said the five suspects arrested comprised four Malaysians and one foreigner, aged 24 to 38.

“We want to stress that this incident is related to a personal disagreement and has nothing to do with elements of gangsterism or racial issues.

“We advise the public against taking actions that would breach the law and to refrain from spreading speculation that can threaten public peace,” he added.