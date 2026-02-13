Man who acted indecently at varsity referred to Hospital Bahagia

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the man was charged on Tuesday, and was ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation at the hospital for a month. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A man arrested for A man arrested for indecent behaviour during a seminar held at a private university here has been referred to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta in Tanjung Rambutan, Perak, to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the man was charged on Tuesday, and the court ordered the accused to undergo psychiatric evaluation at the hospital for a month.

The accused was charged with insult to modesty, which is punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine or both, if convicted.

The university previously said the accused had no ties to the institution and that he had only “removed his pants” and did not perform a sex act, contrary to claims on social media.

Separately, Fadli said an autopsy on a woman allegedly killed by her husband in SPK Damansara, Kepong, two days ago showed that she had 89 stab wounds and other injuries on her body.

she was also stabbed in the neck, while wounds on both her hands indicated that she had tried to defend herself.

The husband was also found dead with stab wounds on his body.

The KL police chief also said a 46-year-old man who allegedly murdered a homeless woman on Monday was under remand until Feb 15 but has been confirmed to be of unsound mind.

Fadil said nine witnesses have given their statements. However, police are still trying to find out the motive of the murderand the relationship between the victim and the suspect.