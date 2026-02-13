Rohingya national nabbed after wife found bludgeoned to death

The suspect is believed to have mental health issues and had previously received treatment in Kuala Lumpur. (Rawpixel pic)

PETALING JAYA : A Rohingya national is being investigated for murder after his wife was found dead at their rented home in Kota Tinggi, Johor, this morning.

Kota Tinggi police chief Yusof Othman said an initial investigation found that the victim, 34, suffered serious head injuries after being struck with a blunt object believed to be a stone mortar, reported Utusan Malaysia.

The houseowner said the 35-year-old suspect informed her that his wife was having an affair, and that the baby she was carrying was not his.

“When we asked where his wife was, he said she was in the room and was dead,” she told reporters at the scene.

“We thought he was joking, but when my husband went to check, he found the wife covered in blood and lifeless.”

The houseowner said the suspect is believed to have mental health issues and had previously received treatment in Kuala Lumpur.

She said the couple, who have a daughter, had been renting the house for the past five years.