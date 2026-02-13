Man dismembered ex-fiancée for marrying someone else, say cops

Sabah police said the woman, a 41-year-old foreign national, was believed to have spent RM7,000 of her fiancé’s money.

PETALING JAYA : A 70-year-old man arresting for killing and dismembering his former fiancée is believed to have been upset with her for calling off their engagement and marrying someone else, police said.

Sabah police commissioner Jauteh Dikun said the woman, a 44-year-old foreign national, had married someone else, which resulted in an argument that eventually led to her murder, Harian Metro reported.

“We believe the motive behind this murder is mainly jealousy,” he said. Jauteh said the woman was believed to have spent around RM7,000 of the suspect’s money when they were engaged.

Jauteh said the woman was believed to have met the suspect at his family home. The suspect admitted to police that he dismembered her body alone using a parang. The suspect’s son was detained to assist in investigations as he was outside the house when the argument occurred.

A sanitation worker discovered several of the victim’s dismembered body parts at a dumpsite in Indah Permai at about 7am yesterday. Further searches led to the discovery of the victim’s head and torso nearby.