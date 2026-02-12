Cops probe murder of 18-year-old in Lundu, Sarawak

Lundu police chief Sudirman Kram said a medical officer at Sarawak General Hospital reported the matter this morning.

PETALING JAYA : A teenager is believed to have been murdered at a rented house in Lundu, Sarawak, early this morning.

Lundu police chief Sudirman Kram said a medical officer at Sarawak General Hospital (HUS) reported the matter at about 7.12am, according to Bernama.

“The victim, 18, was sent to HUS in an unconscious state. He was later pronounced dead.

“An examination found swelling on the victim’s eye and left cheek, as well as dried blood around his nose,” he said in a statement tonight.

According to him, preliminary investigations found that prior to the incident, the victim and several colleagues had attended a social gathering where they are believed to have consumed alcohol.

He added that an argument reportedly broke out between the victim and a suspect, who is a co-worker and housemate, before it escalated into a fight.

“The victim then allegedly lost consciousness and was taken to HUS by the suspect,” he said.

Sudirman said police have arrested three men, aged between 29 and 33, who are also the victim’s co-workers, to assist in the investigation.

He added that police also seized a four-wheel drive vehicle and several mobile phones.

Police are still tracking down another suspect, who is believed to have fled after sending the victim to the hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.