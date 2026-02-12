Tuition centre owners among 3 nabbed after 9 vehicles razed in fire

Penang police chief Azizee Ismail said the blaze at the Bayan Lepas condominium parking lot is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested three people, including a couple who own a tuition centre, in connection with a fire that destroyed nine vehicles at the parking lot of a condominium in Bayan Lepas, Penang, on Jan 27.

State police chief Azizee Ismail said the suspects, aged 40 to 50, were a married couple as well as their driver, Utusan Malaysia reported.

Azizee added that arson is believed to have been the cause of the blaze.

“The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire,” he was quoted as saying.

The early morning fire on Jan 27 had destroyed five cars and four motorcycles.

Separately, Azizee said the investigation paper into the murder of a single mother at the Sri Murni flats in Sungai Dua had been referred to prosecutors.

The 41-year-old victim, who worked as a school van driver, was found dead at home last week with slash wounds on her neck.

Police later arrested three suspects, including a foreigner.

The suspects are under remand until Monday.