Cops fail to remand activist, 3 others who ‘demolished temple’

The Shah Alam High Court ordered the four suspects to be freed immediately, according to their lawyer.

PETALING JAYA : Police have failed to remand activist Tamim Dahri and three other men who allegedly demolished a Hindu temple that was purportedly built without approval in Rawang, Selangor.

The Selayang magistrates’ court had initially granted police a two-day remand order for the four men, but their lawyer immediately filed a review application at the Shah Alam High Court.

Their lawyer, Aidil Khalid, said the High Court later quashed the remand order that was issued by the lower court.

“The High Court has ordered the police to free them immediately,” he said in a Facebook post.

The four men were arrested yesterday for allegedly demolishing part of a temple in Rawang, with police also seizing a backhoe.

The case is being investigated for mischief, causing damage to a place of worship, insult with intent to breach the peace, and criminal trespass.

Tamim was among those behind the planned rally against so-called “illegal” houses of worship last Saturday. He had also been arrested with controversial preacher Zamri Vinoth after trying to proceed with the rally.

Tamim is among those pushing a campaign to demolish places of worship purportedly built on government or private land without permission.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim urged the public not to take the law into their own hands over these places of worship, insisting that the rule of law must be upheld.