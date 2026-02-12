MACC remands DG, govt dept director for 5 days

The duo, in their 50s, were arrested at about 1pm yesterday when they were at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters to have their statements recorded. (Freepik pic)

PETALING JAYA : A director-general and a director of a government department have been remanded for five days, from today until Feb 16, following a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) probe into the alleged misappropriation of about RM900,000.

The remand orders against both suspects were issued by Putrajaya magistrate Ezrene Zakariah following an application made by the anti-graft agency this morning, Bernama reported.

The duo, in their 50s, were arrested at about 1pm yesterday when they were at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters to have their statements recorded.

The MACC had said that a preliminary investigation found that the two suspects are believed to have conspired to commit the wrongdoing in 2024.

It added that the two are believed to have abused their positions, using office allocations totalling nearly RM900,000 for personal gain.

However, it did not disclose which department the suspects were attached to.

MACC also said the two suspects were found to have submitted false claims amounting to RM60,000 to perform the umrah while on official duty in Jeddah from Jan 29 to Feb 4 last year.