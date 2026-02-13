No probe yet, why talk of raid, Azam asks Rafizi

MACC chief Azam Baki has questioned former economy minister Rafizi Ramli’s claim of an impending raid by the anti-graft agency.

Azam said the MACC is still scrutinising documents submitted by three NGOs that filed a formal complaint yesterday.

“We have not even opened an investigation paper. So why is Rafizi saying he is going to be raided?” he said when asked to comment on the Pandan MP’s claim at a press conference today.

Citing an unidentified “internal source” within the MACC, Rafizi said he was unfazed by the “tactics of intimidation and fabrication of case”.

The remarks follow a report filed by three Malay NGOs alleging misappropriation involving a government contract worth nearly RM1.1 billion awarded to a foreign firm.

The deal, signed last March between Malaysia and UK-based semiconductor and software design firm Arm Holdings plc, states that the government would pay about US$250 million (RM1.1 billion) over 10 years for intellectual property licences and computer subsystems.

The deal includes developing “Made by Malaysia” AI chips by leveraging Arm’s technology.

Rafizi was the economy minister at the time, but resigned from the Cabinet two months later after losing the PKR deputy president’s race.