Man claims trial to criminally intimidating student with knife in Melaka

The Ayer Keroh sessions court in Melaka was told that Lim Toh Seng worked as an e-hailing driver with an unstable income and is supporting his child alone after his wife returned to China. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : An e-hailing driver pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh sessions court in Melaka today to possessing a knife and criminally intimidating a student after allegedly chasing her at a supermarket last Saturday.

Sinar Harian reported that Lim Toh Seng, 50, entered his plea before judge Raja Noor Adilla Raja Mahyaldin today.

Lim was charged with possessing a knife without lawful authority at about 9.30pm at the supermarket’s parking area.

He was charged under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1957, which provides for five to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM10,000 or both.

Lim was also charged with criminally intimidating the 21-year-old woman by chasing her while carrying the knife, under Section 506 of the Penal Code which provides for up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Asri Abd Rahman Sidik offered bail of RM30,000 for the first charge and RM10,000 for the second, and requested that Lim be ordered not to disturb the complainant and to report monthly to the nearest police station.

Lim’s lawyer Ishak Kari requested a lower bail amount, saying it should ensure court attendance and not be punitive. He added that Lim, a single father, had recently lost RM10,000 to a scam and was preparing for Chinese New Year.

“The accused works as an e-hailing driver with an unstable income and supports his child alone after his wife returned to China,” Ishak said.

The court allowed bail of RM8,000 for the first charge and RM3,000 for the second, with one surety for each charge and the additional conditions requested, and fixed March 26 for mention.