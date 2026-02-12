Teen pleads not guilty to murder in Bandar Utama school killing

The plea was entered before Justice Adlin Abdul Majid today in proceedings at the Shah Alam High Court which were held in camera as the case involves a juvenile.

SHAH ALAM : A 15-year-old boy pleaded not guilty at the High Court here today to a charge of murdering a female schoolmate last year.

The boy, identified in court as L, is accused of killing the 16-year-old girl in a toilet at SMK Bandar Utama Damansara (4) on Oct 14 last year.

He was charged with her murder on Oct 22.

The plea was entered before Justice Adlin Abdul Majid today in proceedings which were held in camera as the case involves a juvenile.

The court fixed March 3 for the next case management.

Lawyer Kitson Foong, representing the boy, said the trial was scheduled for July, with dates to be set next month.

He said the deceased’s family members might be called as witnesses and that lawyers from the Malaysian Bar and the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia would be allowed to observe the proceedings.

Deputy public prosecutor Aqharie Durranie appeared for the prosecution.