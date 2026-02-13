Plumber charged with murdering girlfriend

L Ravinder was charged at the Butterworth magistrates’ court today.

BUTTERWORTH : A man was charged at the magistrates’ court here today with the murder of a woman believed to be his girlfriend earlier this month.

The accused, 40-year-old plumber L Ravinder, nodded when the charge was read before magistrate Aini Adilah Muhammad Faizal. No plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Ravinder was accused of killing 41-year-old C Kanagee at a house in Taman Seri Murni between 9.30am and 9.41am on Feb 4.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Lim Zhan Yi appeared for the prosecution while Ravinder was unrepresented.

The court denied bail and fixed March 31 for case mention pending the chemical, forensic and autopsy reports.