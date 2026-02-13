Senior citizen unfit to stand trial in dog round-up obstruction case, court told

Patrick Khoo was charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code and could be jailed for up to two years, fined up to RM10,000, or both if convicted.

PETALING JAYA : The magistrates’ court here was told today that senior citizen Patrick Khoo, who is accused of obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his duties during an operation, is unfit to continue standing trial.

Deputy public prosecutor Lim Leong Hui said a mental evaluation by Universiti Malaya Medical Centre had found that Khoo, 72, was experiencing a deterioration in cognitive functions.

“Doctors said that he (Khoo) is unfit to stand trial (due to his state of mind) and give evidence. He would not answer simple questions,” he said.

“Doctors also recommended that the charge against him be dropped.”

Khoo was called to enter his defence on a charge under Section 186 of the Penal Code of allegedly preventing Petaling Jaya city council enforcement officer Azizul Azzim Norehan from carrying out his duties during an operation to catch stray dogs on the night of March 22, 2023.

Lim said the prosecution would seek further instructions from the Attorney-General’s Chambers following the medical findings.

Magistrate Shahril Anuar Ahmad Mustapa fixed March 6 for the prosecution to inform the court of its decision.

The court also reminded Khoo’s bailor, William Lim, to ensure his attendance at the next hearing.

Khoo was represented by lawyer Rajsurian Pillai.