Businessman issued arrest warrant for failure to attend court

The Shah Alam High Court is seeking a revision of a magistrates’ court decision which saw Saiful Adli Yusof convicted and fined for punching and kicking senior citizen Liew Khoon Foo last week.

SHAH ALAM : A businessman who pleaded guilty last week to injuring and threatening to kill a senior citizen has been issued a warrant of arrest after failing to attend revision proceedings in the High Court.

Justice Aslam Zainuddin issued the warrant for Saiful Adli Yusof, allowing police to arrest and produce him in court unless he voluntarily presents himself at the earliest opportunity.

The judge also adjourned the proceedings to Feb 25.

Last week, the High Court called the case up for revision under Section 323 of the Criminal Procedure Code to determine the correctness, legality or propriety of the magistrate’s decision on sentence.

On Feb 10, magistrate Fatin Dayana Jalil imposed a RM5,500 fine on Saiful or, in default, eight months in prison.

The 52-year-old man paid the fine.

The father-of-four voluntarily caused injury to Liew Khoon Foo, 70, by punching and kicking him in the face and body at Batu 9, Jalan Cheras-Hulu Langat, at 4.05pm on Feb 8.

The first charge, framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, carries a prison sentence of up to one year, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

Saiful was also charged with criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death, framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum prison sentence of two years, a fine, or both.

According to the facts of the case, Liew, who was driving a Proton Wira, was involved in an accident with a Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle driven by Saiful at 3.45pm.

Out of fear, Liew drove on to Taman Suntex with Saiful in pursuit.

Saiful stopped Liew’s car at a traffic light and kicked the vehicle.

When Liew exited his vehicle, Saiful proceeded to punch and kick him, resulting in facial injuries, including a bruised eye, swollen chin and bleeding tongue.

The High Court called up the case for revision on the day the magistrate pronounced her decision and told parties to be present today.

Saiful’s lawyer Syakir Haznal, who was present, applied to be discharged, which Aslam rejected.

Deputy public prosecutor Shahrul Ekhzan Hasim appeared for the prosecution.