12 charged for being members of crime gangs

The Johor Bahru sessions courts refused bail to all accused and set March 12 for the next mention of the case. (Pexels pic)

PETALING JAYA : Twelve people, including a woman and a teenage boy, were charged in separate sessions courts in Johor Bahru today for involvement in organised criminal groups two years ago.

Members of “Geng Richi”, I Richi, 22, J Jivaneswaran, 25, Hazwan Sazali, 38, L Navindran, 26, Lim Kah Weng, 26, and R Kesava Raj, 20, all nodded after the charges were read to them before judges Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail and Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim, Utusan Malaysia reported.

However, no plea was recorded as such cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge sheet, all six of them were involved in an organised crime group called “Geng Richi” at the Pasir Gudang City Council playground in Taman Suria, Masai, Johor, between February 2024 and 2025.

Meanwhile, members of another group, “Geng Vincent”, M Nageswaran, 33, Abdul Rahufur Rahim, 31, Tommy Voo, 28, M Vimalanraj, 27, Kuek Pei Lin, 20, and a 17-year-old boy, were charged before magistrate Nur Fatin Farid for being part of an organised criminal group.

The offences were said to have taken place at Taman Lagenda Putra in Kulai, Johor, from March 2025 until Jan 15 this year.

The charges for all 12 individuals were made under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of between five and 20 years, upon conviction.

All accused were denied bail. The courts set March 12 for the next mention of the case.