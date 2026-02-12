Johor MP proposes car-free zone at Bukit Chagar RTS station

Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah wants measures to prevent a traffic gridlock in Johor Bahru when the RTS begins operating. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : An MP has proposed that the government restrict private vehicle access to areas surrounding the Bukit Chagar Rapid Transit System (RTS) station in Johor Bahru to prevent severe traffic congestion.

Jimmy Puah (PH-Tebrau) suggested using electric buses (EVs) along three designated routes covering the west, north and east of Johor Bahru to disperse thousands of passengers arriving via the service.

“Johor Bahru is already congested, and when the RTS starts operating, imagine the situation.

“I propose banning private vehicles from entering zones where the RTS operates to avoid a gridlock,” he said while debating the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link Bill 2026 in the Dewan Rakyat.

“We can use EV buses with three checkpoints – the western route covering Iskandar Puteri and Bukit Indah, the northern route to Skudai and Kulai, and the eastern route to Pasir Gudang and Tebrau.

“This is the only way we can prevent road congestion.”

Puah warned that failure to address the traffic properly could harm the government’s reputation.

“I hope the government does not take the congestion issue lightly. If it is not resolved properly, I fear Johor will face thousands of public protests.”

He also raised concerns over potential crowding at immigration counters if planning is not thorough, including the risk of individuals entering the country without proper checks.

The RTS link is a 4km automated light rail connecting Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru, to Woodlands North in Singapore.

Passenger services are slated to begin in January 2027.