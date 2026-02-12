MP calls for independent audits, warns of RTS data leaks

PN’s Khairil Nizam Khirudin said the RTS Link Bill 2026 gives the government access to key passenger data, including travel documents and biometric information.

PETALING JAYA : An opposition MP has proposed that the government mandate annual independent audits on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link’s data security system.

Khairil Nizam Khirudin (PN-Jerantut) said the RTS Link Bill 2026 gives the government access to key passenger data, including travel documents and biometric information.

However, he said the bill does not specify where the data would be stored, how long it would be stored, the security mechanisms or reporting obligations in the event of a data breach.

On top of the mandated annual audits, Khairil urged Putrajaya to put in place SOPs on notifying the public in the event of a data breach.

Khairil Nizam Khirudin.

“This is not about distrust, but about the state’s responsibility towards the personal rights of its citizens,” he said in debating the bill in the Dewan Rakyat.

Khairil also raised broader concerns over the powers granted under the bill, particularly allowing Singaporean officers to perform immigration and security functions at the Bukit Chagar station, including body searches, detention, carrying various types of equipment and using reasonable force.

While acknowledging reciprocal arrangements, the PAS man said Parliament cannot grant foreign officers powers in Malaysia without clear institutional safeguards.

He asked if there would be accountability mechanisms in place, such as complaint channels for the public and an independent investigating authority.

“Emergency powers must always be temporary, limited and auditable,” he said.

The RTS link is a 4km automated light rail system connecting the Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru to Woodlands North in Singapore.

Passenger services are slated to begin in January 2027.