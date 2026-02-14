PAS staying neutral amid Bersatu turmoil, says Takiyuddin

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said his party is open to accepting anyone as a member, including now-former Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin, but no discussion on the matter has taken place. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan has dismissed speculations that the Islamic party is aligned with any faction in Bersatu, following the sacking of 17 of its leaders.

Takiyuddin insisted that PAS was staying clear of Bersatu’s internal crisis, Berita Harian reported.

“If anyone claims that PAS is backing now-former Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin or his faction, that is not true, because we are not taking sides.

“Not just in Bersatu, we also do not interfere in other parties within Perikatan Nasional. We focus solely on managing our own party.

“All factions and parties in PN are free to visit Rusila,” he told a press conference after an event in Cherang, Kota Bharu, Kelantan today.

Hamzah had posted a photograph of himself meeting PAS leaders at Masjid Rusila in Marang, Terengganu, yesterday, shortly after media reported his sacking from the party.

He was seen with PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, Takiyuddin and assistant secretary-general Syahir Sulaiman, as well as Bersatu vice-president Ronald Kiandee, and former Bersatu leaders Saifuddin Abdullah and Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

Hamzah was among 17 Bersatu leaders who were sacked yesterday, including Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hasan, and Gerik MP Fathul Huzir Ayob.

Hamzah’s expulsion came after months of infighting between his faction and supporters of Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.

PAS has long been said to favour Hamzah, whose appointment as parliamentary opposition leader was also made with the Islamic party’s backing.

Takiyuddin also commented today that PAS is open to accepting anyone as a member, including Hamzah.

However, he clarified that PAS has not extended any such invitation to Hamzah or others, nor has there been any discussion on this matter.