Hamzah declares war on Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR : Former Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin has launched a blistering attack on party president Muhyiddin Yassin after being sacked by the disciplinary board yesterday.

Hamzah, at a gathering of over 500 supporters, said he still does not know why he was expelled from the party.

“What ‘ghost’ is haunting this party?

“I was once his (Muhyiddin’s) number one supporter. Today, I want to say that I am his number one enemy,” he said at the gathering, held at the Persatuan Alumni Universiti Malaya Clubhouse here today.

Hamzah said he had sacrificed a lot for Bersatu and the country.

“But you have unleashed your hired hounds on me. I am your biggest enemy now,” he said.

