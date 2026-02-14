Bersatu removes Facebook admin after ‘unauthorised’ posts surface

Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz said the party had identified the person responsible for the Facebook posts ridiculing its leadership.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu has removed one of its Facebook page administrators after a slew of “unauthorised” posts were uploaded following the sacking of 17 party leaders, including Hamzah Zainudin.

Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz said the party had identified the person responsible for the posts.

“This person was one of the page administrators and is connected to a Bersatu leader who was removed from office yesterday,” he said in a Facebook post.

He also said a complaint had been filed with Meta, Facebook’s parent company, for the immediate recovery of the party’s official page, while another report was filed with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“A police report has also been filed,” said Tun Faisal.

He added that Bersatu viewed this matter seriously as it involved unauthorised access and the misuse of the party’s official communication platform, which could mislead members and the public.

“We’ll leave it to the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take stern action,” he said.

Seventeen Bersatu leaders were reported to have been expelled from the party yesterday, including Hamzah, who held the deputy president’s post.

The party’s Facebook page then published several posts ridiculing party president Muhyiddin Yassin, including one questioning his absence in a photograph showing Hamzah meeting several PAS leaders at Masjid Rusila in Terengganu, and several others calling for Muhyiddin to step down.

The page also uploaded a post showing a picture of Hamzah with the words “Solid 2/3 (support) from divisions”, captioned “Reset. No fear, no regret”.