No decision on Hamzah’s replacement as opposition leader, says Azmin

Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali (left) said an official statement on the opposition leader’s post will be issued soon, but PN deputy secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said Hamzah Zainudin may continue to serve in the role.

KUALA LUMPUR : Bersatu has yet to decide on a new candidate for the position of opposition leader to replace Hamzah Zainudin, who was sacked from the party yesterday.

Party secretary-general Azmin Ali said an official statement regarding the post will be issued soon.

“No decision (on Hamzah’s replacement) yet. We will release an official statement,” he told reporters after attending a special meeting of Bersatu’s Supreme Council at party president Muhyiddin Yassin’s residence here.

The meeting was held amid the party’s internal turmoil following the dismissal of Hamzah, who was opposition leader in the Dewan Rakyat.

Yesterday, Bersatu expelled Hamzah, who is also the party’s deputy president, amid a leadership conflict between him and Muhyiddin.

The disciplinary board said the action was taken after Hamzah was found to have violated the party’s constitution, including obligations to adhere to its code of ethics and conduct.

Commenting further, Azmin said Hamzah and the other 16 party leaders who were sacked were allowed to file a review to the appeals board within 14 days of their expulsion.

He also denied that Hamzah’s dismissal would damage Bersatu’s image, saying it is part of a natural process.

“After nine years of building the party, there are naturally changes that need to be made,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bersatu associate deputy wing chief R Sri Sanjeevan downplayed claims by wing chief Dr Chong Fat Full of an imminent exodus of members.

“The claim that two-thirds or one-third of members will leave is not true. If it were, please show the numbers and names,” he said.

Earlier today, Chong revealed that he would tender his resignation as chief of the Bersatu associate wing. He said he would also give up his membership in the party.

Hamzah still opposition leader, says Takiyuddin

The New Straits Times reported Perikatan Nasional chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan as saying that Hamzah would continue to serve as opposition leader.

“As far as we are concerned, he is still an opposition MP.

“So he will remain as PN’s opposition leader,” said the PN deputy secretary-general.