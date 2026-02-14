‘Free man’ Hamzah claims 18 of Bersatu’s 25 MPs support him

When asked about the direction of the group aligned with him, Larut MP Hamzah Zainudin said all options remained open, including forming a new party.

KUALA LUMPUR : Former Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin claims that he has the backing of 18 out of 25 MPs from the party, following his sacking by the disciplinary board yesterday.

Describing himself as a “free man” now, Hamzah said he looks forward to leading a new struggle to “help build the nation”.

“There are 18 Bersatu MPs who announced that they support me,” the Larut MP told reporters after the “Reset” gathering at the Persatuan Alumni Universiti Malaya Clubhouse here today.

While he did not name them, his remarks come a day after 16 Bersatu MPs backed party vice-president Ronald Kiandee’s call for Muhyiddin Yassin to step down as party president and be succeeded by Hamzah.

Kiandee is Beluran MP. The sixteen include Zakri Hassan (Kangar), Ku Abdul Rahman Ku Ismail (Kubang Pasu), Roslan Hashim (Kulim-Bandar Baharu), Khlir Nor (Ketereh), Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah), Wan Saiful Wan Jan (Tasek Gelugor), and Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (Machang).

The other MPs are Rosol Wahid (Hulu Terengganu), Fathul Huzir Ayob (Gerik), Azahari Hasan (Padang Rengas), Nordin Ahmad Ismail (Lumut), Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota), Abdul Khalib Abdullah (Rompin), Kalam Salan (Sabak Bernam), Muslimin Yahaya (Sungai Besar), and Islahuddin Abas (Mersing).

Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, who holds the Wanita Bersatu chief’s post, was also present at the gathering in support of Hamzah today.

Hamzah said he does not see himself as the head of any new movement, but rather as “the captain of a struggle to build this nation together, towards a new national consensus for the benefit of all races”.

“Come and join me in a sincere struggle for the country’s future,” he said, adding that the MPs who support him do not necessarily have to leave the party.

“I am no longer in Bersatu. If there are MPs who support me, must they join me by leaving the party? Not necessarily. What matters is that they provide enough support for us to carry out what needs to be done in the future.”

Keeping his options open

When asked about the direction of the group aligned with him, Hamzah said all options remain open, including forming a new party.

“It can be a new party, or it can be an old party in a new house,” he said.

He added that any decisions on whether to continue within Perikatan Nasional or form a new alignment would be made collectively.

On speculation about joining Umno or PAS, Hamzah only responded with: “If I have the support, then I will consider the options.”

He also dismissed speculation that he was planning to join or take over Berjasa, describing such talk as mere rumours.

Regarding his role as opposition leader, he said he remained an independent MP while still commanding the support of the majority of MPs from Perikatan Nasional.