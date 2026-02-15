Armizan dismisses claims of Kiandee joining GRS

Armizan Mohd Ali said anyone seeking to join GRS must adhere to the coalition’s guiding principles, which includes prioritising Sabah’s interests. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) deputy secretary-general Armizan Mohd Ali has dismissed claims that Bersatu vice-president Ronald Kiandee is joining GRS, describing the allegations as mere speculation.

According to Sinar Harian, Armizan said that there have been no discussions at the coalition level regarding the matter.

“As a senior politician, I don’t think Kiandee would make a decision to join any (component) party (in GRS) in the near term,” he told reporters after an event in Papar, Sabah, today.

However, Armizan emphasised that he was not speaking on behalf of GRS component parties.

“This matter has never been discussed, let alone by those representing the likes of Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah, Liberal Democratic Party, or United Sabah National Organisation,” he added.

The other component parties in GRS are Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah and Parti Cinta Sabah.

Earlier today, a report by a news portal claiming that Kiandee was likely to join GRS had been widely circulated.

Armizan also said that any participation in GRS must be based on the coalition’s guiding principles.

“Personally, anyone wishing to join GRS or a local component party must adhere to the four core principles of GRS: Sabah First, Sabah Prosper, Sabah Forward, and Sabah United.

“We need to be open and welcome those who want to join local parties while embracing these four principles. When everyone operates within the framework of local politics, our voice becomes stronger, and we are more united,” he said.

Kiandee has been vocal about the sacking of Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin, who was among 17 party leaders expelled on Friday.

He accused the party’s disciplinary board of abusing its power in sacking Hamzah, claiming the board is being “manipulated” to conceal party president Muhyiddin Yassin’s shortcomings and ensure his continued leadership.