Bersatu regains control of official FB account

Bersatu’s Facebook account published a number of posts ridiculing party president Muhyiddin Yassin following the sacking of deputy president Hamzah Zainudin.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu’s official Facebook account is now back under the party’s control, says youth information chief Harris Idaham Rashid.

He claimed that four social media administrators had sabotaged the party’s Facebook account by making “unauthorised” posts, and their access had been revoked as of 12.41am today.

“Without disclosing the methods or approaches used, the four administrators involved have been successfully removed from having any access to the party’s official Facebook account,” he said in a statement.

According to Harris, two of the four individuals involved were a special officer to sacked deputy president Hamzah Zainudin, and a special officer to former Bersatu Supreme Council member Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

He said the sabotage began at 8.45am yesterday and ended at 11.44pm, with a total of 21 posts made over nearly 15 hours by one of the administrators.

“The posts clearly portrayed Hamzah in a positive light and, conversely, were unfavourable towards (Bersatu president) Muhyiddin Yassin,” he said.

Seventeen Bersatu leaders, including Hamzah, were sacked from the party on Friday.

The party’s Facebook account then published several posts ridiculing Muhyiddin, including one questioning his absence in a photograph showing Hamzah meeting several PAS leaders at Masjid Rusila in Terengganu, and several others calling for Muhyiddin to step down.

The page also uploaded a post showing a picture of Hamzah with the words “Solid 2/3 (support) from divisions”, captioned “Reset. No fear, no regret”.

Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz said yesterday that the party had identified and removed one of the party’s Facebook account administrators following the slew of “unauthorised” posts.

He added that a complaint had been filed with Meta, Facebook’s parent company, for the immediate recovery of the party’s official page, while another report was filed with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

A police report was also filed to pave the way for a criminal investigation into the actions of the administrators who had been removed.