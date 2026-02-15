Sabah allocates RM560mil to strengthen food security

Chief minister Hajiji Noor said Sabah was aiming for 60% self-sufficiency in production of padi and rice by 2030. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Sabah government has allocated RM559.85 million to its agriculture, fisheries and food industry ministry (Maffi) this year to strengthen food security and improve the state’s self-sufficiency rate for key food commodities.

Chief minister Hajiji Noor said the substantial allocation underscored the state’s commitment to keeping food security a top priority, Bernama reported.

“The agriculture, fisheries and food industry sectors will continue to be the backbone of Sabah’s socio-economic development,” he said at the launch of the “Jelajah Kebun Dapur Maffi” programme here today.

Also present were Maffi minister Jamawi Jaafar, assistant minister Ruslan Muharam and Tuaran MP Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Hajiji said several initiatives are being actively rolled out by the Sabah agriculture department, including 15 permanent food crop production zones statewide.

He added that RM3 million had been allocated to the Sabah Padi and Rice Board for operational expenses. A further RM15 million is earmarked for the procurement of padi harvesting and ploughing machinery.

“This initiative aims to position Sabah as a sustainable and competitive producer of padi and rice, with a target of achieving 60% self-sufficiency by 2030,” he said.

Hajiji said the “Jelajah Kebun Dapur Maffi” was a strategic measure to help reduce the cost of living while fostering a more self-reliant and sustainable community.

He said the programme would adopt a mentor-mentee approach, pairing successful entrepreneurs with those in local communities to facilitate the continuous transfer of knowledge and best agricultural practices.