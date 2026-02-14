Noh Omar resigns as Bersatu Supreme Council member

Noh Omar expressed disappointment with the party’s disciplinary board for acting against 17 leaders despite a Jan 12 Supreme Council decision to suspend all disciplinary action against those involved.

PETALING JAYA : Noh Omar has announced his resignation as a Bersatu Supreme Council member following the sacking of 17 party leaders, including Hamzah Zainudin.

In a video, Noh expressed disappointment that the party’s disciplinary board proceeded with action against the leaders despite a Jan 12 Supreme Council meeting deciding to suspend all disciplinary measures against those concerned.

“As the disciplinary board has ignored the decision of the Supreme Council, I hereby tender my resignation as a member of the council,” he said.

He also thanked party president Muhyiddin Yassin for appointing him to the council, but added that “there is no point in being a Supreme Council member if the council’s decisions are not respected by the disciplinary board and other party members”.

Noh, a former Selangor Umno chief, was appointed to the Bersatu Supreme Council alongside Danni Rais, the son of former Senate president Rais Yatim, early last year.

