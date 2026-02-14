Noh Omar resigns as Bersatu Supreme Council member

He says there is no point remaining on the council if its decisions are disregarded by the disciplinary board, which sacked 17 party leaders yesterday.

Noh Omar
Noh Omar expressed disappointment with the party’s disciplinary board for acting against 17 leaders despite a Jan 12 Supreme Council decision to suspend all disciplinary action against those involved.
PETALING JAYA:
Noh Omar has announced his resignation as a Bersatu Supreme Council member following the sacking of 17 party leaders, including Hamzah Zainudin.

In a video, Noh expressed disappointment that the party’s disciplinary board proceeded with action against the leaders despite a Jan 12 Supreme Council meeting deciding to suspend all disciplinary measures against those concerned.

“As the disciplinary board has ignored the decision of the Supreme Council, I hereby tender my resignation as a member of the council,” he said.

He also thanked party president Muhyiddin Yassin for appointing him to the council, but added that “there is no point in being a Supreme Council member if the council’s decisions are not respected by the disciplinary board and other party members”.

Noh, a former Selangor Umno chief, was appointed to the Bersatu Supreme Council alongside Danni Rais, the son of former Senate president Rais Yatim, early last year.

