Gerakan doesn’t oppose PAS leading PN, says Lau

Gerakan chief Dominic Lau says whoever assumes the Perikatan Nasional chairmanship must be able to unite the coalition’s four component parties. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Gerakan president Dominic Lau has dismissed claims that his party opposes PAS helming Perikatan Nasional (PN).

While stopping short of openly endorsing PAS’s leadership of the opposition coalition, Lau emphasised that Gerakan was not against the Islamic party steering PN.

“There is no truth to that. Gerakan always seeks to be part of the solution, not the problem,” Lau said in an interview with selected media.

When asked whether Gerakan was in fact open to a PAS leader heading PN, Lau said whoever becomes the PN chairman must be able to unite the coalition’s four component parties.

Dominic Lau.

“This is the minimum so-called criteria that they must meet. Secondly, for this position, you must be accepted by people of all races and religions in Malaysia.

“That is also an important factor. So that’s why we list out all the criteria. Then we discuss who will be the suitable candidate — whether it’s from PAS, Bersatu, Gerakan or the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP).”

Lau added that the PN leadership model in itself was still under discussion among the coalition’s four components, referring to proposals for its chairmanship to be abolished.

“Many proposals exist, including a presidential council or executive council model. We will discuss and decide through proper procedures,” he said.

Muhyiddin previously claimed Bersatu and PAS had agreed to abolish the PN chairmanship, and that the coalition’s presidential council helmed by him would make the executive decisions while PAS would lead an executive council that handles administrative matters.

PAS has denied even discussing this.

The PN chairmanship has been vacant since Jan 1 after Muhyiddin relinquished the post. PAS has laid claim to the post, though its president Abdul Hadi Awang ruled out taking over due to health reasons.

On Feb 1, Muhyiddin’s former senior aide, Marzuki Mohamad, claimed that Gerakan and MIPP were opposed to PAS taking over the PN chairmanship.

Marzuki claimed both parties wanted Muhyiddin to remain at the helm through the PN presidential council, in order to balance PAS’s more “hardline Islamic image”.