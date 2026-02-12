Woman charged with using criminal force against Perak ruler seeks to drop case

Nurhaswani Afni Zorki was charged in the Ipoh magistrates’ court on Sept 8 last year with using criminal force against Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Shah on Aug 31. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The woman charged with using criminal force against Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Shah during the state’s National Day parade last August has filed a representation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to have the charge dropped.

Bernama reported Nurhaswani Afni Zorki’s lawyer, Zulzarif Zakuan, as saying the representation was submitted to the AGC last Friday.

“The defence and prosecution are still discussing the best way forward, as this case involves public interest.

“A decision on the representation is still pending,” he said, adding that magistrate Harith Mazlan had adjourned the case to April 1.

On Sept 8 last year, Nurhaswani was charged in the Ipoh magistrates’ court with using criminal force against Sultan Nazrin at Dewan Bandaraya Ipoh at about 8.20am on Aug 31.

No plea was recorded as an early finding by Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta showed that she suffered from schizophrenia. The court ordered her to undergo further psychiatric checks at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta.

On Oct 8, the same court rejected a guilty plea from Nurhaswani, based on a report from Hospital Bahagia confirming that she suffered from schizophrenia and was not aware of her actions during the incident.