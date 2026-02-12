388 nabbed in anti-online gambling raids at 17 locations

Bukit Aman CID chief M Kumar said investigations are now focussing on officials in organisations or companies. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police arrested 388 suspects in an operation against online gambling syndicates which involved raids on 17 business premises and homes in three states.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department chief M Kumar said the raids were held yesterday in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Penang.

The operation specifically targeted individuals and companies believed to have developed “back-office” systems and online gambling platforms, and designed promotional material for victims in and outside the country.

“Some 388 people were arrested, namely 236 men and 152 women, between the ages of 20 and 48.

“Eight of them were foreigners, comprising four from Indonesia, two from Thailand and one each from Singapore and Vietnam,” he said in a statement.

Kumar said Bukit Aman seized various equipment believed to have been used to develop online gambling platforms.

They also seized two luxury vehicles — a Lamborghini and a BMW — and several luxury watches of various brands.

All suspects were remanded for between one and three days. Seven probe papers have been opened: four in Penang, two in Selangor and one in KL.

Investigations are being held under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 120B of the Penal Code for criminal conspiracy.

“We are continuing our investigations, focussing on officials in organisations or companies. Official statements on the development of investigations will be released from time to time.

“Enforcement against all forms of unlicensed gambling activities will continue and will include local governments,” said Kumar.