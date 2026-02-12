Marital dispute turns deadly in Kepong

Sentul police chief Ahmad Sukarno Zahari said the bodies of a 54-year-old man and his 52-year-old wife were found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of their home along Jalan Daun Inai 4, Sunway SPK Damansara, yesterday. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A domestic dispute ended in tragedy when a husband allegedly killed his wife before taking his own life in Kepong.

Sentul police chief Ahmad Sukarno Zahari said the bodies of a 54-year-old man and his 52-year-old wife were found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of their home along Jalan Daun Inai 4, Sunway SPK Damansara, yesterday.

The woman sustained 13 stab wounds – 10 to the neck, two to the body and one to the left arm – while the man had a stab wound to his neck.

“Initial investigations suggest the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding between the couple. It is believed the husband stabbed his wife before taking his own life,” Sukarno said.

Their bodies were sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Sukarno urged anyone with more information about the case to contact the Sentul police headquarters’ operations room at 03-4048 2222.