Ex-political secretary, wife remanded in MACC corruption probe

The couple was arrested at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya yesterday. (Bernama pic)
PUTRAJAYA:
A former political secretary to the former Melaka chief minister has been remanded alongside his wife for five days from today to assist in investigations into a corruption case.

Magistrate Ezrene Zakariah issued the remand order for the husband and wife, who were arrested at 2pm at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters here yesterday.

They are suspected of soliciting and accepting approximately RM3 million in bribes in exchange for facilitating the appointment of a company as the concessionaire for a sea reclamation project in Melaka.

Preliminary investigations found that the suspect, who holds a Datuk Wira title, is believed to have committed the offence between February and November 2021.

It was also revealed that the bribe money was allegedly used to purchase a condominium unit in the Klang Valley.

