Don’t question MACC’s integrity based on incomplete reports, says advisory board

ACAB chairman Salim Fateh Din said MACC’s integrity as an enforcement agency cannot be judged based on allegations or confusing narratives that are not grounded in fact.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) anti-corruption advisory board (ACAB) has called for an end to speculation over the controversy surrounding the top graft-buster’s shareholding in a financial services company.

In a statement, ACAB chairman Salim Fateh Din said such speculation gave the impression that it was an oversight failure.

He said the issues should be assessed based on facts and not “perceptions shaped by incomplete and imbalanced” news reports.

“MACC’s integrity as an enforcement agency cannot be judged based on allegations or confusing narratives that are not grounded in fact, especially when they ignore check and balance mechanisms and the role played by independent oversight bodies,” he said.

On Tuesday, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki clarified that his shareholding in a financial services company was bought last year and disposed of within the same year.

He also said that the shares were properly declared.

“I made the declaration on this, including sources of my income, through the human resource management information system, to the public service department. All transparent,” he was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

Bloomberg had reported that Azam’s shareholding was disclosed in Velocity Capital Bhd’s annual return lodged on Feb 3 last year. His name still appears on the company’s register of shareholders at the Companies Commission of Malaysia.

Based on the company’s share price at Monday’s close, the stake would be worth about RM800,000.

A 2024 government circular on the conduct of public officials states that civil servants may hold shares in Malaysian-incorporated companies only if the holdings do not exceed 5% of paid-up capital or RM100,000 in value, whichever is lower.

Public officers are also required to declare their assets periodically.

Azam has described reports questioning his shareholding as malicious and misleading, saying he is considering legal action over what he describes as defamatory claims.