NGOs file MACC report over alleged abuse of power by ex-minister

PETALING JAYA : Three NGOs filed a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today over an alleged abuse of power by a former minister involving a government contract awarded to a foreign firm.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Pertubuhan Pribumi Perkasa Malaysia (Perkasa), the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM), and Pertubuhan Angkatan Nadi Jiwa Islam Malaysia (Panji Malaysia) jointly filed the report at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

Perkasa president Syed Hassan Syed Ali said the deal was allegedly worth nearly RM1.1 billion.

“The agreement was concluded around March last year, and questions have since arisen about the status and direction of the project.

“The report involves a former minister and a former officer who served with the company concerned.

“We leave it to the MACC to investigate whether there are elements of misconduct, abuse of power or leakages,” he told reporters outside the MACC headquarters today.

He said the agreement allegedly involves services and assets deemed critical to the national economy and concerns a critical ministry.

According to him, his organisation had received complaints from several parties in recent months, and the issue had also been raised in the media.

However, he declined to disclose further details, citing a confidentiality undertaking signed when submitting the complaint to the MACC.

“We want to ensure that public funds are not misused on a large scale, that there are no leakages, no abuse of power, and that corruption does not continue to drain the people’s money,” he said.