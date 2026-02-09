Cops confirm arrest of man over indecent act at private varsity

A screenshot from a viral video showing the man being told to leave the seminar hall.

PETALING JAYA : Police have confirmed the arrest of a man in his 20s for indecent behaviour during a seminar held at a private university two days ago.

In a statement, Cheras police chief Rosdi Daud said the suspect was nabbed today in Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur.

“We are still investigating the motive. He has been remanded for three days until Feb 11.”

Rosdi said they were investigating the incident for an act insulting the modesty of a person.

Earlier today, Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU) clarified that the suspect had not masturbated, contrary to claims on social media.

APU chief operating officer Gurpardeep Singh said the man had only “removed his pants”.

Gurpardeep said police were immediately called in after the incident came to light, adding that checks found the suspect had no ties to the university.

He said according to the police, the suspect was believed to be of unsound mind.

Gurpardeep also said the suspect is not an APU student. He is also not an APU staff member or “in any way connected to APU”, he added.

A viral social media post claimed the man had entered the auditorium with the students, who came from two secondary schools. One of the schools is said to have allowed its students to attend the seminar in normal clothes.

The netizen claimed the man started masturbating about 40 minutes into the seminar, which made a girl seated next to him cry.

A teacher then intervened and ordered the man to leave the auditorium.

The man could be seen in the video putting on and zipping up his pants before leaving the hall.