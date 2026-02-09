Teens nabbed over wheelie stunt at Jalan Tun Razak

A 14-second video showed a motorcyclist performing a wheelie while the pillion rider, wearing a helmet, lowered his head to the surface of the road.

PETALING JAYA : Two teenagers were arrested over a dangerous wheelie stunt they had performed while riding on a motorcycle along Jalan Tun Razak in the early hours of Jan 30.

Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department chief Zamzuri Isa said a 14-second video which went viral showed a motorcyclist performing a wheelie while the pillion rider, wearing a helmet, lowered his head to the surface of the road.

Preliminary investigations found that the incident took place between 3.30am and 4am on Jan 30.

Zamzuri said the motorcyclist, 18, and pillion rider, 15, were arrested at separate locations in Sungai Buloh, Selangor, around 2am and 2.30am today.

The motorcycle used in the incident was also seized.

“The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving,” he said in a statement.