Zamri Vinoth and rally-goers arrested

A strong police presence was noted tonight in central Kuala Lumpur, where the rally against so-called ‘illegal’ houses of worship was to take place.

KUALA LUMPUR : Controversial preacher Zamri Vinoth, who has been at the centre of a rally against so-called “illegal” houses of worship has been arrested by police together with several rally-goers.

News of Zamri’s arrest was posted on his Facebook account. “He has been brought to the Dang Wangi police station,” the statement said.

FMT also observed that other participants of the rally were nabbed, although details are scant. A rally-goer was nabbed after he refused to obey the police, and was also taken to the Dang Wangi station.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus, who confirmed Zamri’s arrest, gave no other details, and urged the media to wait for a press conference tomorrow.

Lawyer Haniff Khatri Abdulla and Bersatu’s Hulu Langat division information chief Shafiq Abdul Halim were also arrested, Malaysiakini reported, while others believed to have been arrested included Hishamuddin Abu Bakar of the Ummah NGO, Iskandar Khoo of Bersatu, ⁠Gulab Jan (PPIM), and ⁠Tamim Dahari Abd Razak.

In an immediate response, an MP has called for “Zamri and all his accomplices” to face the full force of the law.

RSN Rayer, the MP for Jelutong, urged the police not to release Zamri on police bail but instead keep him in remand and be charged in court. “Show Zamri Vinoth that he is not above the law and not bigger than the prime minister,” Rayer said in a statement tonight.

This morning it was reported that Kuala Lumpur police blocked the rally which was planned near the Sogo shopping complex, citing public safety concerns.

Fadil said they conducted security assessments and gathered feedback from relevant parties after receiving a notification letter from the organisers on Feb 3.

The rally, organised by a coalition of societies led by Zamri, was intended to pressure authorities into action against so-called “illegal” houses of worship.

The issue has gained traction in recent weeks, while several politicians from the Hindu community have called for restraint. Police reports have also been lodged against the rally, urging the police and the government to prevent the protest from going ahead.

This afternoon, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim warned those who intended to take part in tonight’s rally, saying they must respect the law and not disrupt public safety.

Any action that violated the law or stoked racial tensions would be met with “maximum action”. “Arrest them and throw them out,” he was quoted as saying.